India’s passenger plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

ISLAMABAD – A passenger plane of India made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi, after developing a technical fault in one of its engines, in the wee hours of Sunday.

“Indian Airline IndiGo (6E-1406) A320 while overflying from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Karachi due to technical reason (fault in Eng. no. 02). Aircraft landed safely with no assistance at 0214 hrs. As many as 186 passengers disembarked after the pilot’s permission,” the Aviation Division said here.

The IndiGo management in a statement said, the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a ‘technical defect’ after which the ‘necessary procedures’ were followed, and as a ‘precaution’ the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. “An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, the Aviation Division informed that the alternative plane of the IndiGo had arrived at the JIAP to take to passengers their destination.