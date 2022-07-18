ITP taking stern action against road laws violators: DIG Operations

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police has started taking stern action against traffic rules violators issuing 120,360 fine tickets to motorists for various violations during last one month.

Obeying the law is mandatory for all citizens using the roads, rules of laws are equal for everyone and there will be no exception for this, said DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha in a press conference at Traffic Police Headquarters here on other day. SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanweer and SP Traffic Abid Hussain were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the press conference, he said that Islamabad Police is following the special vision of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and special measures are being taken to ensure the rule of law and the protection of life and property of the citizens and to make the roads of the capital safe and secure. It has been decided to take stern legal action against traffic rules violators, including driving vehicles and motorcycles without license, not wearing seat belts, lane discipline violations, motorcyclists without helmets and driving licenses, underage drivers.

Similarly, road users who do not have valid driving license and vehicle and motorcycle documents will be impounded into police station and strict legal action will be taken against them.

Likewise, the rule of law for police officials will be the same. Use of seat belts while driving and use of helmet while riding a bike will be mandatory for them. Otherwise strict legal and departmental action will be taken against them too, begging on the road and especially at traffic signals is illegal and it has been decided to take strict legal action against them.

Moreover, SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad Police is taking keen measures to protect the life and property of road users and implement the rule of law, in this regard during one month, 120,360 challan tickets have been issued to motorists for violating the traffic rules during last one month, thus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, best traffic arrangements were made for the tourists going to Murree so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

Additional personnel of Islamabad Police have been deployed at major roads to keep the traffic flow smooth during rush hours, in order to save valuable time of the citizens, heavy vehicles drivers are being educated on traffic rules, especially for lane discipline, to ensure an accident-free city and a smooth traffic system in the city.