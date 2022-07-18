APP

KP cabinet to meet tomorrow

peshawar   –   An important meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has been called on Tuesday (July 19), says an official notification issued here on Sunday.

According to the notification, a 13-point agenda has been prepared for the cabinet meeting wherein approval to install telecommunication towers in forests will be taken from the cabinet. The Cabinet will approve the appointment of members of WSSC Abbottabad, while the approval of the transfer of several officers will also be taken from the cabinet.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PTI competing against ‘foreign conspiracy’: Hammad Azhar

Lahore

By-polls : Secretary ECP visits various polling stations

Lahore

Law & order situation kept under control: Rangers

Lahore

PTI’s Shabbir Ahmad wins PP-167 by-election

Lahore

CM congratulates departments for transparent by-elections

Lahore

PTI wins 3 out of four Lahore seats in by-polls

Lahore

Imran calls for fresh elections to avoid political uncertainty, economic chaos

Lahore

Khan sweeps Punjab, rattles Islamabad

Lahore

Maryam ‘graciously accepts’ PML-N’s defeat

Islamabad

Ministers praise ECP for holding by-polls peacefully

1 of 9,972

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More