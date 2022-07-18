KP cabinet to meet tomorrow

peshawar – An important meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet has been called on Tuesday (July 19), says an official notification issued here on Sunday.

According to the notification, a 13-point agenda has been prepared for the cabinet meeting wherein approval to install telecommunication towers in forests will be taken from the cabinet. The Cabinet will approve the appointment of members of WSSC Abbottabad, while the approval of the transfer of several officers will also be taken from the cabinet.