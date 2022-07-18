Law & order situation kept under control: Rangers

LAHORE – Rangers were deployed in all the 20 constituencies during the Punjab by-polls to maintain law and order in the area.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Rangers said that Deputy Director General Rangers visited all the constituencies on the orders of DG Major General Asif Hussain.

Deputy Director General Shehzad Muneer checked the security readiness, he added. The deputy DG was satisfied with the security situation. He said the overall situation was under control. They added that Pakistan rangers prepared to counter any law and order situation amid the by-polls. No one would be allowed to break the law, they added.

MORE THAN 10,000 POLICEMEN PERFORMED DUTY ON BY-POLLS: CCPO

CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday said that more than 10,000 policemen were deployed at sensitive places of four constituencies during the by-elections to ensure foolproof security. The CCPO visited various polling stations, camp offices and police pickets in the provincial capital and reviewed security arrangements.

CTO Muntazer Mehdi, SSP, SDPOs and officers concerned accompanied him. The CCPO also met the officials deputed at various points and briefed them to remain alert.

CCPO Bilal Kamyana directed officials posted on election duty to remain at their respective points till the completion of all stages of the election process. He said that no one would be allowed to take the law into hands as there would be no compromise on maintaining law and order besides protecting life and properties of people. Aerial firing and show of weapons were strictly prohibited under the section 144 and legal action will be taken against the violators, he added.

He asked the policemen to remain present on duty till the election process was completed. He said that there was a ban on keeping and displaying weapons and no compromise would be made in maintaining law and order. He instructed the police personnel to remain alert to foil any attempt to sabotage the voting process.

He said that strict action would be taken against miscreants. The Election Commission’s code of conduct must be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also reviewed the polling process and police duty from the operations and monitoring center of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). Chief Operating Officer PSCA M Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing about monitoring process with the help of CCTV cameras installed at different sensitive polling stations.

The COO told that monitoring of sensitive polling stations was also being done through cameras installed at PRU’s vehicles around polling stations. Whereas video connectivity was also available with security personnel deployed at polling stations through the latest LTE handsets.

Kamyana said that effective monitoring of the polling process including polling stations was being ensured through Safe City cameras and it was helpful in tracing suspicious persons and foiling their activities.