Man held with 2.35kg of heroin at Islamabad Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) Monday recovered 2.35kg of heroin from the bag of an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger at Islamabad Airport.

According to the airport sources, the accused identified as Laldar Khan had wrapped the heroin in black tape and concealed it in the bottom of the bag.

The ASF personnel recovered the drug and arrested the accused.

After initial investigations, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action.

 

