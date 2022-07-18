APP

Man shot injured over resistance in dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH   –    A man was deprived of motorcycle, cash and shot injured for putting resistance in a dacoity bid at Makhan Chowk in jurisdiction of Sadar Kot Addu police station on Sunday noon.

According to police sources, a motorist Abdul Hamad son of Muhammad Sharif, was returning home from market when two unidentified armed men intercepted him near Makhan Chowk. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from him.

The outlaws also shot him injured when he resisted the dacoity bid and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to a hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan due to critical condition. However, police concerned have registered the case against the robbers.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

1 of 9,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More