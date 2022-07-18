News Desk

Maryam urges ECP to announce verdict over PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce quick verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

On social networking site Twitter, she lambasted the PTI leadership and wrote that there is no need to be too excited after losing 5 out of 20 seats.

PML-N Vice President further penned that Imran Khan is attacking the ECP because of the fear of foreign funding case, but not of the rigging in by-polls, which was not even happened.

Addressing Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz wrote, “Do you know that irrefutable evidence has come out against you in the foreign funding case, which will have to be brought before the public”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

1 of 8,617

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More