Mental health importance

According to World Health Organisation for every 40 seconds, one person commits suicide while in Pakistan, 15 to 34 people commit suicide daily in the age distribution bracket of 15 to 29 years. In Pakistan and other third-world countries, there are only 2 practitioners for every hundred thousand mental health patients. In comparison to third-world countries, the number of professionals is 75 for one hundred thousand patients in developed countries. People are less involved in the profession. Due to the limited number of professionals and limited access to psychologists, the problem further extends.

Coming toward the solutions, It is high time to detach the culturally institutionalized taboos about mental disorders. The withdrawn behaviour patterns, impulsive disorder, agility, and depressive disorders must not be attributed to emotional volatility or emotional problems but they must be recognized at the very initial stage as the causal factors of mental health problems. If someone perceived such problems must subscribe themselves to professional aid. Towards the sociological solutions to the problem, we can decrease social control because, in the percept of Emile Durkheim, excessive social control in society causes an individual to be alienated from the popular culture and glorified the disappearance of life as a solution.

The excessive social control through the societal sanctions must be released and introduced the homogeneous culture of the development and acceptance of modernity. The labels attached to the mental disorders must be unattached and popular acceptance of mental health issues as normal diseases should be prevailed. Life adjustment should be increased through life coping mechanisms. In the arena of psychodynamic therapies for depression and suicidal thoughts, it needs to introduce the mechanisms of displacement and sublimation to sublimate one issue into something other that challenges the mind of a person to map out the depression.

Mental health is real and suicide is a socially constructed issue due to the aforementioned reasons in which resource availability, social Comparison, and availability of means to fulfil societal expectations play a decisive role. All these reasons are applied to the rising suicide rates in Gilgit Baltistan as well as the entire population of Pakistan. We need to provide individuals with a more inclusive concept of society in which freedom is not attached to the availability of wealth and money but to peace of mind.

MUHAMMAD WAJAHAT SULTAN,

Lahore.