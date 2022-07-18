Merger of Adhoc relief allowances

The federal government for this year’s budget has allowed the merger of Adhoc relief allowances from 2016 to 2021 in the basic pay of the government employees to extend to them financial support despite financial crisis and constraints. However, ironically employees who have retired from service on attaining the age of superannuation during the period from 2016 to 2021 have not been allowed this relief of merger of Adhoc relief allowances in their basic pay without any plausible justification and reasoning.

Had Adhoc relief allowances been ordered to be merged into the basic pay of the employees earlier, then they would also be benefitting like serving employees but this merger has been ordered in the budget 2022- 23 allowing it to be utilised only by serving employees from 2016 which appears to be a harsh, irrational and unjust decision and is unfair treatment to all pensioners without any fault on their part. The employees who retired during the period from 2016 to 2021 are equally entitled to be granted this merger till the date of their retirement in accordance with the law to facilitate them, especially as their growing age and plight require more consideration for this grant of relief.

I, therefore earnestly request the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the federal finance minister to kindly take cognizance of this ambiguity and disparity and consider this humble submission sympathetically on merit and grant this relief of merging Adhoc relief allowances to all those pensioners in their basic pay too from 2016 to 2021 during that period only when they were in service to meet the ends of justice.

TARIQ MAJEED,

Sindh.

 

