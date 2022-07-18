Ministers praise ECP for holding by-polls peacefully

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making comprehensive and exemplary arrangements to hold by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab province in a peaceful way.

The ECP ensured rule of law throughout the by-election proceeding which is commendable, he said while addressing a news conference.

“It may be possible that the turnout in the by-election will cross 50 percent, which is very encouraging as it shows that the people have enthusiastically participated in the election,” said Rana Sanaullah. He said that the registered voters in all the 20 constituencies were 4,596,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations including 739 for male, 704 of female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station were set up for the by-election.

The minister said that out of a total of 3,140 polling stations, minor type of complaints was received from only 14 polling stations. “Not a single complaint has been received about the ECP staff, violations of rules and arrangements made by the ECP from any candidates and their supporters,” he added.

He said that about 185 candidates had participated in the by-election. No First Information Report (FIR) had been registered as not a single incident of firing took place at any polling stations. The minister also appreciated Pakistan Army troops, rangers and Punjab police for maintaining law & order during the by-polls.

He said that the Quick Response Force had responded to any complaint in less than 10 minutes. The minister said a private company was involved in the incident of violence in Muzaffargarh against which action had been taken timely. The operation of the company was suspended and a high-level inquiry would also be conducted in this regard.

To a question, about the audio tape of Sheikh Rashid and Gul Zaman, the minister said, Gul Zaman, is the frontman of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that peaceful election process was completed in 20 constituencies of Punjab, which would herald development, prosperity and reduction in inflation in the country.

Taking a dig at the previous government of the PTI, in a tweet, she said no staff of the Election Commission was kidnapped, no vote bags were stolen, no ballot boxes were snatched. She said fortunately there was no loss of life and the phone of the Punjab administration was not disconnected (like Daska by-elections during PTI rule).