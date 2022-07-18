Monsoon rains wreak havoc in Karachi, kill two youngsters

A powerful monsoon system formed in the Arabian Sea caused torrential downpours in various parts of Karachi Sunday evening, but it claimed the lives of two youngsters.

According to the police, a woman and her three-month-old daughter fell into a flooded nullah in the Buffer Zone area while they were passing through on a motorbike. The woman was rescued in an unconscious state, while a search for her daughter was initiated.

According to officials, lightening struck 16-year-old Raju, son of Hashim Shaikh, in Malir’s Jam Mahar Ali Goth, and he was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, after which his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Farhan, son of Khalid, was electrocuted at his shop in Orangi Town, according to the Mominabad police, and his body was taken to the JPMC.

The much-feared monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the city, inundating all major thoroughfares and causing severe traffic jams for hours.

Rainwater flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal at various points, slowing traffic movement. Rainwater also hampered traffic flow on Drigh Road. University Road in the Safari Park area was completely flooded, halting traffic for hours due to the presence of large potholes.

Rainwater also flooded Nipa, Abul Hassan Ispahani Road, and parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The situation in District Korangi deteriorated after most of the district’s localities were flooded. Korangi No 1 and its surrounding areas were inundated, and the damaged roads brought traffic to a halt. Imran Athar, a citizen, was driving from Korangi to Shah Faisal when he became stuck in the rain for several hours.

Parts of Rashid Minhas Road were also submerged, halting traffic for hours. Rainwater accumulated at Shafiq Morr, slowing traffic movement, but Nagan Chowrangi remained open.