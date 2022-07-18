More rains expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab as ‘bad weather’ disrupts trains’ schedule

ISLAMABAD – More scattered rain-wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab provinces as ‘bad weather’ disrupts trains schedule in several parts of the country. While isolated rain-wind and thundershower is likely in northeast and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next twelve hours, radio Pakistan reported.

Heavy rains and bad weather conditions are the main reasons behind the delay in trains operating across the country, said a spokesman of Pakistan Railways on Sunday. In a statement said, he said the trains operating on various routes in the country were unable to depart and reach their destinations on time due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces had affected the schedule of the trains, he said, hoping that in a few days, trains would depart and reach their destinations on time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla. Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar Pulwama, and Baramulla seventeen degrees centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Shopian and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.