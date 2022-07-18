Agencies

National interest priority over political issues: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that our party always prioritize national interest rather than political issues. Administration is neutral, currently transfer and postings of government official is banned during elections, he said while talking to a PTV News.

He said that holding seat of the opposition is more important than the government and we fear Pakistan would have default, if Imran Khan’s government continue.  He said Khan’s decisions derailed country’s economy which also had over burdened country with excessive loans. Moreover, he said in our previous government budget 2018-2019 was best budget and depicted our performance. Sehat card was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s initiative, Khaqan claimed. He said 70 percent of Pakistani politicians do not pay taxes, questions should be asked by Imran Khan about his expenditures income sources.

