Israr Ahmad

No private security agency allowed any uniform resemblance with Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday said that no private security agency would be allowed to operate in city while wearing uniform similar to police, blue revolving lights, colours, monograms and any similarity on vehicles like Islamabad Capital Police or any other law enforcement agencies.

According to details, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued orders to all the Zonal SPs of Islamabad Police that no private organisation or company shall be allowed in Islamabad to use any uniform or vehicle resemblance with Islamabad police or other law enforcers. Uniforms, police lights or colours, monograms and any resemblance shall not be allowed on the vehicles bodies. Action shall be taken under Section 170/171 and no concessions should be made at all.

 

 

