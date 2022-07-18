APP

PAC Chairman, NA Deputy Speaker condole with Kundi over cousin’s death

DI KHAN    –     Public Account Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday visited ‘Kundi Model Farm’ here and condoled with Faisal Karim Khan Kundi over the demises of his cousin, his wife and a baby girl in a tragic gas explosion incident. Both the PAC Chairman and deputy speaker condoled with the Pakistan People’s Party Secretary Information Faisal Karim Khan Kandi and MPA Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi over the sad demises of their cousin Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter. They expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident. The tragic incident of gas explosion was happened on last Thursday when Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and granddaughter were died while four other members of the same family got seriously injured. They prayed the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and tranquility. They also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

