Pak, Afghanistan agree to enhance bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to enhance the economic and trade ties and work on increasing economic integration.

As agreed by the Commerce Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in a zoom meeting on July 6, 2022, a delegation led by Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan will visit Kabul from July 18-20, 2022, said a press release issued here on Sunday. It will comprise senior officers from Ministry of Commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) NLC, Ministry of Interior and Power Division. Bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, transit, transport facilitation and border facilitation will be discussed during the meetings between Pakistani and Afghan officials in Kabul. Issues being faced by traders in bilateral and transit trade between the two countries will also be discussed during the talks. The meeting is a continuation of an ongoing process of bilateral engagements between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the fields of trade, transit, connectivity and economic cooperation.

 

