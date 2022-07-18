Agencies

Pak Rupee strengthened against Euro, Pound, Yen: Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that Pak-Rupee has strengthened against Euro, Pound and Yen during the period from May 31 to July 14, 2022. “Over the last month and a half, Pakistani rupee has held its own against Euro, Pound and Yen. But dollar is the strongest it has been in a generation,” he said in a Tweet on Sunday.

 

Shahzad Ali Malik said epoch making decision to allow the imvport of goods of Afghan origin against the Pakistani currency and without the requirement of importers’ electric 1-Form for a period of one year will boost trade between the two Muslim neighbouring countries besides helping the war-torn state for help strengthen its economic base, he concluded.

 

