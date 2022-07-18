News Desk

Pakistan reports 492 coronavirus cases in one day

A total of five more people suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the disease overnight in Pakistan, taking the country’s total coronavirus death count to 30,445, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s data showed Monday morning.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio, however, dropped further as only 492 people were found infected with the virus.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic tests on 20,361 samples, after which Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio was placed at 2.42% and the total coronavirus case count at 1,546,744.

Meanwhile, 957 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With the new deaths and recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stands at 9,707.

However, 169 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 of 8,737

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More