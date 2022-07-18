Past in Perspective

In 1978, the Amoco Cadiz started its journey from the Arabian Gulf, heading towards Le Havre, France carrying almost 69 million gallons of crude oil. While crossing the rough seas of the English Channel, its rudder and hydraulic system were damaged by a large wave. In deteriorating sea conditions, it was difficult for rescue tugs to secure the Cadiz. When the first of the towlines broke mere hours after being secured, the vessel, unsupported, was carried to the coast of Brittany, France by strong winds. In the chaos, the Cadiz’s stern and midsection clipped shallow under water rocks slashing holes in the hull and container tanks which caused the spillage of oil. The spillage polluted more than 200 miles (321 km) of French coast, damaging the eco system and killing millions of marine life and birds. As damages, the Amoco Corporation who were the owners of the Cadiz, agreed to pay $120 million to French claimants as well as an additional amount of $35 million to the Royal Dutch Shell.

I mean, accidents happen. You learn from them and you try to make sure they don’t happen again.
–Joe Lieberman

