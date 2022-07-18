Per tola gold stands at Rs. 134,000

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,800.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,233 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 122,832.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 of 8,684

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More