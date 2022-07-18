Pervaiz Elahi summons Punjab Assembly session

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the Punjab Assembly session to be held at 3:00pm today (Monday).

Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will preside over the session during which Assembly business will come under discussion.

According to sources, there will be a joint meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid before the start of Assembly session in which the future course of action will be decided in the light of the by-election results.

Sources further said that the current political situation in the country, by-election results and other issues will come under discussion during the meeting.