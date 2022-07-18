News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi summons Punjab Assembly session

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the Punjab Assembly session to be held at 3:00pm today (Monday).

Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will preside over the session during which Assembly business will come under discussion.

According to sources, there will be a joint meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid before the start of Assembly session in which the future course of action will be decided in the light of the by-election results.

Sources further said that the current political situation in the country, by-election results and other issues will come under discussion during the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 of 8,672

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More