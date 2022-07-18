News Desk

PFA destroys 1,000kg of spurious fat and oil in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday destroyed 1,000kg of spurious fat and oil seized from a manufacturing unit at Potohar Town in Rawalpindi.

According to the PFA sources, the raid was carried out on a tip-off at the unit where the oil was being produced through spurious fat.

“During the inspection, the PFA did not find the record of an agreement with any biodiesel company for the sale of the oil manufactured through fat,” a PFA spokesman said.

“There is a ban on producing oil by melting fat and entrails of animals across Punjab,” he added.

“The oil extracted from fats and entrails is very dangerous for human health,” he stated.

“Such oil can only be used in the manufacturing of biodiesel or soap,” he concluded.

