PM summons PML-N’s meeting after defeat in Punjab by-polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned on Monday (today) a high-level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Lahore to adopt future strategy after defeat in the Punjab by-elections.

Senior PML-N leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will participate in the meeting during which reasons for defeat in the Punjab by-elections will be reviewed.

The meeting will also take a decision regarding the resignation of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister after losing the majority in the Punjab Assembly.

After the meeting, the prime minister will leave for Islamabad in the evening where he will chair a meeting of the coalition parties at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In the meeting, the situation after defeat in the by-elections will be reviewed. The government allies will also inform the prime minister about their stance.