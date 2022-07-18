News Desk

PMD predicts scattered rain-wind thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan

More scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Sindh and Balochistan, while isolated rain-wind/thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next twelve hours. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula. Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama seventeen, Anantnag sixteen, Shopian and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.

