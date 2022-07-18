Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

HYDERABAD – The police have arrested a suspected outlaw injured during an encounter with the personnel of the B-Section Police Station in Latifabad.  The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police raided a locality near the river embankment in Latifabad Unit 10 after receiving information about the presence of a murder accused named Munawar Mughal. However, he added, the accused opened fire on the police as soon as they reached the spot in a bid to escape but he got injured by a gunshot. The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery. The spokesman said Mughal was wanted to B-Section police in the recent murder case of Akram Gorkan whose dead body was found in a graveyard in Latifabad with his throat slit.

 

The spokesman claimed that Mughal was also involved in the crimes of theft and robberies.

 

He claimed that the suspect was wanted by the police in at least 7 FIRs.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

Karachi

Sindh CM expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Karachi

Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais, others have to face murder charge

Karachi

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

National

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

National

Smith rides back-nine charge to win 150th British Open

1 of 1,597

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More