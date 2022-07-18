News Desk

Political parties need to end ongoing political crisis: Fawad Ch

PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan’s would decide when when they will remove Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Taking Shehbaz Sharif into pressure is not a big deal and when to fire Shehbaz Sharif depends on Imran Khan’s wish,” Fawad said while speaking to private TV channel on Sunday.

He said that all the political parties need to end the ongoing political crisis by exhibiting maturity.

Fawad went on to say that the problems will not resolve without the elections. He said that Pervez Elahi’s election would be done but political stability won’t be achieved with the poll.

“Nawaz Sharif had said that we need to go towards elections. The differences with Nawaz Sharif have their place but we have fewer politicians bigger than Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

The politician went on to say that the federal government has been put on ventilator to survive and major political parties have to decide how to go towards general elections.

