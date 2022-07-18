‘Political uncertainty’ sees PKR hit new low of Rs215.2 in interbank

The dollar continued its relentless upward march against the rupee on Monday with the greenback gaining Rs4.3 in interbank trade.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar was trading at a record Rs215.25 against the local currency at 1:18pm, up Rs4.3, or two per cent, from Friday’s close.

The dollar had closed at Rs210.95 last week.

After reaching a peak of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar started declining for a brief period and fell to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4.

However, the strength gained by the rupee after $2.3 billion Chinese inflows evaporated within a couple of weeks, as the dollar snapped the rupee’s rising streak and gained Rs2.38 in the interbank market on July 5, the first appreciation in the new fiscal year.

Since then, the greenback has continued to rise with a slight reversal of the trend on July 15 — the day the IMF announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with the government. However, the rupee reversed its gains the very next day with analysts attributing it to low inflows and import payments.