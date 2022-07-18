PTI competing against ‘foreign conspiracy’: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar says PML-N has been completely excluded from the equation as the PTI competed against foreign conspiracy and the Election Commission.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had become non-existent.

The former federal minister expressed much confidence in PTI’s victory. He said members of the provincial assembly were leaving the government and joining the opposition.

He said: “The incompetence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is visible during the by-elections. The party will emerge victorious despite the hurdles by the authorities.”

Azhar added the nation’s sovereignty was given away and these inept people were imposed. He said that the PTI provided shelters to the poor but the incumbent rulers did not come to give relief to the masses. “This is a fascist government, their interior minister threatens everyone,” he complained. He said the turncoats will increase and the results will be visible by the evening.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Usman Dar visited the PP-168 constituency of Lahore. He hoped that the polling process would continue peacefully. “The wickets of PML-N have started falling, four to five more resignations are coming,” he added. Furthermore, PTI leader Shahbaz Gul accused the opponents of casting fake votes in Muzaffargarh. He said that fake votes were being cast in two constituencies of Muzaffargarh and PTI’s polling agents were removed from polling stations 44 and 46 in PP-272. “The government should refrain from rigging. Fake rulers will be decisively defeated,” he added.