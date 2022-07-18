PTI decides to form govt in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form government in Punjab after victory in the by-elections.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the core committee was held under the chairmanship of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by the senior leadership of the party.

During the meeting, the core committee members advised Imran Khan to be active in Sindh.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the core committee members were treated with sweet rice after winning the election in Punjab.

The meeting held a detailed consultation on the matters of formation of government in Punjab, the leadership of Punjab briefed about the by-elections in the province.

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, former Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, President PTI Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, General Secretary Tri Hamad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and other leaders briefed the Core Committee on the situation in Punjab.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a post by-elections consultative telephonic conversation.

PTI has successfully secured 15 seats in the by-elections held in 20 constituencies in Punjab on Sunday. It was a big win for the former ruling party as after being ousted the former Prime Minister has been surfing on his public support and the outcome of Punjab by-polls severed as a silver lining for PTI.

Furthermore, along with the celebrations, the party leadership is also considering the forthcoming situation.

In this regard, Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan in their telephonic contact were more involved in discussing the situation after Punjab by-polls.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Punjab Assembly also congratulated the PTI Chairman on the victory.