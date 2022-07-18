PTI’s Raja Basharat asks Hamza to resign after PML-N’s defeat in by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Raja Basharat said on Monday that now when former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative had stood vindicated in the Punjab by-elections, Hamza Shehbaz had no moral justification to keep clinging to the seat of provincial chief minister.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly building in Lahore, he said that the people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s ‘turncoats’. “And even if Hamza does not resign, he will cease to be Punjab chief minister on July 22, 2022; the day of election for the Punjab CM,” he said.

At the same time, he said, the results of by-polls had also put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an awkward situation as his powers had now been confined to Islamabad only.