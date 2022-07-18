Our Staff Reporter

PTI’s Shabbir Ahmad wins PP-167 by-election

LAHORE     –    Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Shabbir Ahmad has won the by-election for the Punjab As-sembly seat PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan.

According to unofficial results, Shabbir Ahmad secured 40,511 votes and Nazir Chohan 26,473 votes. At least 11 candidates, including Shabbir Ahmad of the PTI, Nazir Chohan of PML-N, Hasnain Ahmad Shah-zad of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Khalid Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and independent Chaudhry M Atif were contesting for the by-elections. A total of 140 polling stations were established for 220,348 registered voters of the constituency. How-ever, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 33.56 per cent.

PP-158 LAHORE: PTI’S MIAN USMAN SECURES VICTORY

Mian M Akram Usman, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won PP-158 Lahore (XV) by securing 37,463 votes. His rival Rana Ahsan of PML-N declared runner up by securing 31,906 votes.TLP’s Muhammad Bilal got 5,632 votes.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Umair Awan managed to secure only 569 votes while Jamilur Rehman of PNP secured only 114 votes. The turnout remained at 32.33 percent.

