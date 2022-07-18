News Desk

Punjab by-polls: Nawaz says was not in favor of forming govt from day one

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a day after his party suffered a humiliating defeat in Punjab by-elections, said that he was not in favor of forming government from day one.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss situation after majority of the PMLN-candidates lost by-polls held on Sunday.

Leadership of the coalition government was of the view that masses did not vote for PML-N due to hike price of petroleum products.

The trio also decided possible options for holding early general election but decided to consult other members of the coalition government before taking any decision.

It merits mention that it merits mention that according to the preliminary, unofficial results, the PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

In a recount of votes for the Punjab chief minister election on July 22, in accordance with the Lahore High Court order, the PTI is now poised to win, in effect removing PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz from office.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Zain Qureshi not contender a for CM: SM Qureshi

National

Shireen Mazari says ‘recorder’ found in her bedroom

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rana Sana’s statement political hooliganism: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad

Kashmiris observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

National

Power shortage increases load-sheading up to 8 hours

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

National

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 of 10,186

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More