QMC disposes off 2500 offals

QUETTA – Abdul Jabbar Baloch, Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, has said that more than 4000 wastes, including 2500 offals, had been collected and accordingly disposed off during three days of Eid-ul-Azha by 1200 staff of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday, he said that 47 choked points had been cleared besides removing encroachments from different flood channels in Quetta. He said that the affairs of QMC were being modernised and for the purpose website of QMC was being launched apart from inaugurating web portal for QMC. Baloch said that a complaint cell was being set up in QMC to redress the grievances of complainants, adding that concrete measures were being adopted to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta city.

He said to ameliorate climate change, more trees were being planted and a pilot project for the purpose was being launched from Zarghoon road area of the provincial capital. He remarked in order to address the issues of traffic in Quetta city, new projects in cooperation with Quetta Traffic Police would be launched, adding that drone survey for the purpose had already been carried out. Baloch said that library of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation was being digitised.

Underlining the need for creating awareness to make Quetta neat and tidy, he said that Quetta city belonged to all of us and as such it was the responsibility of people from different walks of life to extend cooperation to the staff of QMC for making Quetta city clean.

He said though complete ban had been imposed upon the usage of polythene bags yet ban imposed by the government of Balochistan was not being implemented. He said that anti-encroachment drive launched by district administration Quetta to clear choked points and remove encroachments from flood channels was in progress under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Quetta Shahaik Baloch. He said 25 FIRs against different persons had been lodged on the charges of defying building codes.

He added that parking plaza of circular road, Quetta had temporarily been opened for car parking so as to ease traffic congestion in Quetta city, adding that after the completion of remaining construction work of parking plaza circular road, it would permanently be opened for parking of vehicles.

On the occasion, Chief Metropolitan Officer, Muhammad Ali Satakzai, Chief Sanitation Officer, Anwar Lehri, Incharge Work Shop, Abdul Haq Zehri, Saadi Kakar, Ishfaq Ahmed Badini and others were also present.