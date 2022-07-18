Ring leader of auto-theft gang killed in encounter

Islamabad – A notorious ring leader of an auto-theft gang was killed in an encounter with Islamabad police in Sector G-11/3 while two of his accomplices managed to escape from the scene, informed sources on Sunday.

The deceased ring leader of car lifting gang has been identified as Noor Agha alias Sher Muhammad, an alleged Afghan national, whose body was moved to PIMS for autopsy, they said. Police also seized a pistol from possession of the deceased, sources said.

According to sources, Nahim Ishaq, a constable of Eagle Squad of Islamabad police, lodged a plaintiff with Police Station Ramna stating that he along with team members was on night patrolling when he received an information about car theft from PHA flats in G-11/3.

Responding to the information, he said the police team started searching the stolen car and spotted the car parked in Block 29D at 2:45am.

He added that three armed men stepped down from the car after seeing a police party and started indiscriminate firing on cops. Police also retaliated on which two culprits managed to flee from the scene, he mentioned adding that police found the body of the third criminal later identified as Noor Agha, the ring leader of auto-theft gang Noor Agha Gang. He told police the ringleader of the car-lifting gang was killed with firing of his own accomplices and his body was shifted to PIMS for autopsy. He appealed police to register case against the fleeing dacoits on charges of launching armed attack on police party and murdering a person. Police lodged a case under sections 302/324/353/186/34 of PPC against the dacoits and began investigation.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, meanwhile, appreciated the efforts of Eagle Squad.