Robbers take away cash, valuables worth millions in Hazro

ATTOCK – Robbers took away cash, jewellery and other valuables worth millions from a house in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station. A case has been registered against the unknown robbers and police are on the hunt to arrest the culprits. The burglary took place when the inmates had gone to their native town Abbottabad to celebrate Eid with their relatives. As per details, Miskeen along with his family was away from his house when the robbers took away 18 tola gold, 1,200 Saudi Riyals, Rs 0.6 million and other valuables. Two similar burglaries took place in the recent past when robbers took away Rs 0.9 million from the house of Nauman and Shahzad in the same locality. Increase in such cases has spread a sense of insecurity and unrest among the residents. Meanwhile, Hasanabdal police have arrested four gamblers from Pathrgarh and recovered Rs 49750 from them.