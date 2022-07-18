Rs113.899b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

ISLAMABAD – The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, would collectively spend funds amounting to Rs113.899 billion on the reinforcement of gas transmission networks in their operational areas across the country during the current fiscal year.

“The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have planned to invest Rs27,669 million on transmission projects, Rs77,484 million on distribution projects and Rs8,746 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23,” according to an official document available with media. During the first nine months of the last fiscal year (July-March 2021-22), the companies gasified 108 villages and towns at their respective networks, besides laying 67 kilometers gas transmission pipelines lines, 3,244km main and 829km services lines. During the same period in 2020-21, they also provided around 259,212 additional gas connections including 257,644 domestic, 1,473 commercial and 95 industrial across the country as compared to 304,573 additional gas connections.

“It is expected that gas will be supplied to approximately 736,060 new consumers (this target is subject to approval/revision by OGRA during FY2023,” the document said, adding the indigenous supply of natural gas witnessed a decline of around 5 percent and its contribution recorded at 33.1 percent in the total primary energy supply mix of the country. The available statistics indicated that Pakistan has an extensive gas network with more than 13,513km transmission, 155,679km distribution and 41,231km service gas pipelines to cater for the requirement of millions of consumers. The number of consumers has increased from 10.3 million to more than 10.7 million across the country.