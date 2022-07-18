Rs2,300m for repairing of 100 diesel-electric locomotives

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has allocated Rs. 2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs. 32, 648.036 million for the execution of 36 ongoing and new projects of the Railways Division, said an official of the ministry. About Rs. 26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs. 15974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

Similarly, an amount of Rs. 1000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

He said, an amount of Rs. 6000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs. 5000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). An amount of Rs. 600 million would be utilized for the replacement of track machines. Rs. 200 million allocated for conversion of the braking system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has utilized funds amounting to Rs 167.659 million, out of total Rs 352 million allocations made during the last three years to ensure safe and secure travelling for the passengers of the Balochistan province.

“The government had allocated Rs 121 million in 2018-19 and the department spent Rs 42.430 million out of it, while Rs 117 million and Rs 114 million were earmarked in 2019-20 and 2020-21 out of which Rs 33.593 million and Rs 91.636 million were utilized respectively,” an official told APP. He said that Pakistan Railways infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per the available resources in order to provide safe and secure travel for the passengers.

“Railway track in Balochistan consists of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spzand-Taftan & Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad Sibi section,” the official added. Moreover, he said a number of upgraded facilities like washroom and drinking water have been provided for comfort of the passengers, besides carrying out renovation of waiting rooms at various station buildings. In addition to this, the official said 10 railway station buildings have been renovated and rehabilitated on Sibi-Harnai section, along with reconstruction and repair of 25 bridges. To a question, he said the contract for rehabilitation of track between (Sama Satta- Bahawalnagar) on Sama Satta-Amruka section has been awarded to the Frontier Work Origination (FWO) last year.

The total cost of contract for rehabilitation of track was Rs.7735.000 million and 16 firms purchased the bidding documents but only one firm participated in the bid, he added.