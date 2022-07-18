Sh Rashid accepts leaked audio, denies payment to Jalil Sharaqpuri

| Sharaqpuri says Sh Rashid made audio recording at the request of someone

LAHORE – Amid by-polls in Punjab, another leaked audio-tape went viral on social media on Sunday in which former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed could be heard asking a person whether he made a payment to persuade PML-N leader Jalil Sharaqpuri to resign from his seat in the Punjab Assembly.

“Did you make the payment to Sharaqpuri?” says Rashid in the audio clip, where he could be heard speaking to a person named Gul Zaman. After the audio made rounds on social media and the ex-interior minister came under fire, he accepted that the audio was, indeed, original and it was his voice, but he said that he was merely “joking” and was “not serious”. “There was no exchange of money,” Rashid asserted.

In the said audio conversation Sheikh Rashid could also be heard telling Gul Zaman that “So you made a payment Jalil Sharaqpuri too yesterday”. Responding to this, Gul Zaman said that “This is a telephonic conversation be careful, things will get better by the will of Allah.”

The former interior minister further said that “nothing happens, I have asked for victory in Lahore because of you.” “I gave a beeper (on TV channels) because of you. See, what happens now,” said Sheikh Rashid.

“You gave a beeper because of me. Allah is the best protector,” replied Gul Zaman. “Haven’t you come out yet? It’s such a great election,” Sheikh Rashid asked from Gul Zaman. “We are just going out. We’ll give you the news then,” said Gul Zaman.

On the other hand, Jalil Sharaqpuri, who resigned as a Member of the Provincial Assembly, said that “Sheikh Rashid made this audio recording at the request of someone, and he is the enemy of Imran Khan.”

“I have no contact with Sheikh Rashid, I told Imran Khan that Aleem Khan is not with him and my words proved to be true,” he added

In response, Zaman confirmed that he had a conversation with Rashid but noted that he told the former interior minister to not speak about Sharaqpuri. ” Neither do I know who Jalil Sharaqpuri is, nor have I met him,” Zaman said in a statement, adding: “I do not know what Rashid was thinking at that moment.” Distancing himself from the matter, Zaman said that he has a friendship with Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, spanning over 25 years.