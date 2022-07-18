Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh

ECP serves notice on Qureshi for violating rules

MUZAFFARGARH/ MULTAN – Punjab Police on Sunday arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, PML-N spokesperson and Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar said.

According to the minister, Gill was arrested for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel. Following his arrest, Gill shared his photo on twitter while making victory sign along with other arrested party workers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Election Commission Sunday termed the allegations of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill as baseless saying that allegations of expelling agents from polling stations 46, 47 in Muzaffargarh were contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the provincial election commissioner said that only women agents were allowed at female polling stations and men at polling stations designated for the males. He said that only approved polling agent from the political party was allowed to be present at any polling station. The polling process should not be made controversial by levelling baseless allegations, he added.

The Election Commission on Sunday served notice to Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi for visiting different polling stations, conducting press conferences in limits of the constituency and illegal raid along with supporters.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar, ” Except the voters, candidates or duly authorised election agents, no one without a valid pass from Election Commission or Provincial Election Commission, District Returning Officers, or Returning Officer concerned shall enter the polling station”.

The election commissioner instructed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to refrain from visiting the polling stations.The Election Commission asked Qureshi to explain his position within 24 hours.