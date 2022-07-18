Shahbaz Gill released after being arrested for violating ECP rules

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was released Monday morning after being arrested by police a day prior for violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct during the by-polls in Punjab, Geo News reported.

A day earlier, the Punjab police had arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh for allegedly visiting different polling stations during the by-elections in the city with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

However, Gill denied allegations of keeping any security guards dressed in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he had been engaged for three hours and was suddenly arrested without a warrant.

In the wee hours of Monday, police presented Gill before the district magistrate court of the Tehseel Jataoi area where the court issued orders to release him.

 

