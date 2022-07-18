Sheikh Rasheed wants PM Shehbaz to dissolve assemblies

Pakistan Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rasheed on Monday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to dissolve the assemblies.

While talking to media, former Interior Minister said that the government should announce fresh elections and form an interim government.

Rasheed went on to say that Shehbaz Sharif is now only PM of CDA. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been badly defeated in his home ground.

He added that there is no other option for PM Shehbaz other than holding elections.

While talking about neutral role of establishment in the Punjab by-polls, he said that the establishment earned respect in yesterday’s elections.

