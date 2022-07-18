News Desk

Six Iranian fishermen rescued from sea after boat engine failure

KARACHI     –    Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued at least six Iranian fishermen from the sea and shifted them to Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of PMSA, the boat met an emergency situation due to engine failure and high seas. The spokesperson said that the first aid and food were provided to them. He added that PMSA remains committed for the safety of all seafarers and rescue of Iranian boat is a manifestation of this resolve.

