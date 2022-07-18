Agencies

Step afoot to control diarrhea, cholera in Khuzdar: Dr Asif

QUETTA – Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Manager Dr Asif Shahwani on Sunday said that all available resources were being used to control diarrhea and cholera.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on reaching Khuzdar along with a team of doctors to provide treatment facilities to the people of the areas affected by diarrhea and cholera.

Dr Asif  said that on the special instructions of Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan, Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir and DG Health Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, a team of doctors under his leadership had reached Khuzdar with medicines to provide medical aid to the diarrhea and cholera patients.  He said that after reaching Khuzdar, he held a meeting with District Health Officer Khuzdar Dr. Rafiq Mengal and MS Civil Hospital Khuzdar Dr. Bashir Bangulzai.  Dr Asif examined patients in OPD along with Dr Rafiq Mengal and Dr Bashir and provided them with free medicines.  He said that the Health Department of Balochistan was using all the resources to provide the best medical facilities to the people at their doorstep. He also urged the people should  follow the precautionary measures in order to protect them from diseases which were being spread after recent monsoon rains in respective areas of Balochistan.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 1,589

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More