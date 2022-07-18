Textile factory gutted

SIALKOT – Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a textile factory near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire erupted in an export processing zone of the facotry in tehsil Sambrial.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Woman killed in roof collapse

A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries when roof of their house caved in near here Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy downpour in village Khana near Kotli Loharan East.

As a result, Shehzadi, 32, and her husband Asif, 35, sustained serious injures. Reportedly, Rescue 1122 shifted them to nearby hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

DC visits AIMTH

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday visited the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH).

He expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness of waiting room for attendants of patients. He urged the hospital administration to put a shed on the waiting area and keep adequate number of seats for attendants. The DC said that it was the responsibility of hospital management to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients and directed the Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Musa Ali Bukhari who was also present on the occasion to personally supervise the operation against encroachments.

He directed that action be taken against marble factories which were chocking sewerage system by draining waste water of their factories.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Watto were also present on this occasion.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Kansarpur and reviewed the efforts being made by the District Council for cleaning of Nallah Palkhu and drainage of rainwater.

He urged the CO District Council Umar Shujah to ensure the cleaning of drains for the drainage of rainwater. The DC also reviewed the under-construction drainage scheme and its cleanliness under the supervision of Public Health Engineering Department.