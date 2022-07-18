Our Staff Reporter

Two boys die in wall collapse

KARACHI – Two children died when a wall of a house collapsed in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday evening, police and rescue services officials said.

Area SHO Manzoor Husain Arain said that the children were playing near Quaid Park when the wall collapsed on them. Area people rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve them from the debris. They were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead. The victims were identified as Arham Shamim, 7, and Baqar Shafiq, 8. Both of them were cousins.

Four hurt as

signboard falls

Meanwhile, four persons suffered injuries when a signboard installed on a rooftop fell due to strong winds in the Azizabad area, according to residents and rescuers. They said that the signboard fell because of strong winds in Gulshan-i-Shamim. The residents feared that similar billboards had been installed on rooftops and they might fell due to strong winds. They urged the authorities to remove all such billboards to avoid any untoward incident.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

National

Three more matches decided in COAS Inter-Club Hockey

Karachi

Shahnawaz Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

Karachi

Seven-storey building collapses in Karachi; no casualty

Karachi

Sindh CM expresses grief over death of poet Sarmad Chandio

Karachi

Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio murder: Jam Awais, others have to face murder charge

Karachi

Imran targeting state institutions: Sharjeel

National

PCB allows seven contracted players for KPL2

National

Smith rides back-nine charge to win 150th British Open

1 of 1,597

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More