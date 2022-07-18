Two boys die in wall collapse

KARACHI – Two children died when a wall of a house collapsed in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday evening, police and rescue services officials said.

Area SHO Manzoor Husain Arain said that the children were playing near Quaid Park when the wall collapsed on them. Area people rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve them from the debris. They were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead. The victims were identified as Arham Shamim, 7, and Baqar Shafiq, 8. Both of them were cousins.

Four hurt as

signboard falls

Meanwhile, four persons suffered injuries when a signboard installed on a rooftop fell due to strong winds in the Azizabad area, according to residents and rescuers. They said that the signboard fell because of strong winds in Gulshan-i-Shamim. The residents feared that similar billboards had been installed on rooftops and they might fell due to strong winds. They urged the authorities to remove all such billboards to avoid any untoward incident.