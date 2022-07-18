Two die in truck-tanker collision in Renala Khurd

Two persons died in a collision between a truck and an oil tanker on the national highway in Renala Khurd, rescue volunteers said on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to deteriorated condition of the road.

The oil tanker rammed into the truck from the rear, leaving two persons dead and one other with critical injuries.

Those who were killed in the accident had been identified as Abbas of Bahawalpur and Zafar of Rahim Yar Khan.

The accident was so severe that the dead bodies and the injured were removed by cutting the body of the oil tanker.

The bodies and the injured were then shifted to the nearest hospital with the help of Rescue 1122.

A relief operation was underway to clear the road till the filing of the report.

The truck and the oil tanker were on their way to Sahiwal from Lahore.