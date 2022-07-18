UBG hails PM decision reducing prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD – United Business Group (UBG) of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday hailed the decision of prime minister to reduce fuel prices, saying that it will help control inflation and restore confidence of business community. Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, in a press statement, said that it was a good decision of the government to pass on impact of petroleum prices to the masses and continuation of ban on luxury goods. He urged the government to slash super tax and bring down other taxes levied on industries and the business community to speed up the slow down economic growth and accelerate the commercial activities in the country which, he added, will help steer country out of economic turmoil. He said it was also another good decision of the cabinet allowing clearance of goods arrived at ports two weeks after the ban on such imports on payment of five percent fine and 15 percent duty on consignments. He said suspension of certain conditions on imports of timber/wood till August 31 will rectify the genuine hardship of timber importers in getting cleared 224 containers.