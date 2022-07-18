News Desk

Voter turnout remained 49.69 percent in Punjab by-elections: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced overall voter turnout in by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, voter turnout remained 49.69 percent in Punjab by-elections.

The ECP said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 46.08 percent votes in the by-elections to grab first position while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained second with 39.05 votes.

The ECP said that the independent candidates obtained 7.7 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained fourth after getting 5 percent votes. There were 4,579,898 registered voters in the 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly where polling was held on Sunday.

