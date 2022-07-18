Weather update: It’s raining in Karachi again

Karachi welcomed heavy to moderate showers yet again in parts of the city Monday afternoon, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) latest forecast indicating more rain with thunderstorms in the port city throughout the day.

Liaquatabad, Malir, PIB Colony, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Northern Bypass, Nazimabad, Rizvia Society and nearby places were among the areas that witnessed rain.

“Rain coupled with lightning is expected in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and other cities of Sindh today,” said the Met office, adding that different parts of Balochistan are likely to receive more showers today and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The depression prevailing over the Northeast of Arabian Sea weakened into “low-pressure area” this morning and now lies over central parts of the North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi.

The weather system is expected to weaken further and move towards the coast of Oman, it added.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “More scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh and Balochistan, while isolated rain-wind/thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas [today].”

It warned that the heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi.