Youth killed, father injured over pigeon flying

FAISALABAD – A youth was killed and his father was injured in a village in Rodala Road police limits on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Yasin and Tariq had quarreled over pigeons flying in Chak No 275-GB. The accused, Yasin, opened indiscriminate firing at Tariq and his father Lal Din. As a result, Tariq, 27, died on the spot while Lal Din received injuries. The body was handed over to police while the injured was rushed to a local hospital.

Robber killed in ‘encounter’

A robber was killed, while a traffic warden sustained injuries during a robbery attempt in Sandal Bar police limits. A police spokesperson on Sunday said that traffic warden Muhammad Iqbal was returning home after performing duty when he was intercepted by a robber near Aminpur Bypass.

The warden produced resistance, due to which the bandit got enraged and opened fire. During the exchange of fire, the robber received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while Iqbal received injuries. Reportedly, the Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to Allied Hospital. Police launched an investigation.

One killed, 6 injured in road accidents

A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in different road accidents here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a mini truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Saleemi Chowk on Satiana Road, killing 55-year-old rickshaw driver who has yet to be identified. Police were investigating. In another accident, six people including Shahid Rafique (30), Iqbal (60), Irfan (50), Tanveer (35),

Zulfiqar (50) and Waseem (40), residents of Chak No.105-GB sustained injuries when a rashly driven mini loader van hit a parked tractor trolley in the rear on Jaranwala Road in front of People’s Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Online application system introduced for issuing disability certificate

An online application acceptance system has been introduced for issuing disability certificates from the disability assessment board of the District Headquaters Hospital. This was said by Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ hospital Ayesha Anjum while distributing awareness pamphlets among people here on Sunday. She said after receiving applications, an applicant was informed on his contact number about date and time for appearing before the medical assessment board. After check up, applicants were issued a link for downloading the certificate. She appealed to disable people to avail opportunities from the system introduced by the Punjab government.